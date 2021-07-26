St-Georges Receives Grant from Natural Sciences and Engineering Council of Canada

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

Montréal – TheNewswire - July 26, 2021 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to provide an update on the development of its lithium processing technology pertaining to battery-related feedstocks, spodumene concentrate and lithium in clay and clay-like particles.

The Company has received the support of the federal government of Canada in the development of the portion of the technology that either generates or converts some of the tailing or non-strategic metals components of the material processed into a premium fertilizer.

The Company has received a grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) to initiate a partnership between St-Georges Eco-Mining and academic institutions within a new initiative called "A circular economy initiative to develop a Quebec based production of fertilizer from the recycled products of lithium-ion batteries".

The current grant of $25,000 will initiate the program. The Company expects that the initiative will proliferate with additional partnerships from large chemical and agricultural industrial operators already confidentially involved.

"(…) For us, this is a recognition of the importance of our work and the confirmation that our total processing approach that targets the reduction of tailings from lithium-in-clay mining operations, lithium hydroxide spodumene concentrate production and the processing of all rejects allowing the recycling of 100% of battery content is gathering interest from strategic industry partners and the government. (…) This research will allow us to bring to market high-quality fertilizers that are in high demand from our proposed 2021 operational plants in Québec and will improve the econometrics of our processing technology for all hard rock spodumene deposits and for clays like our partners Iconic Minerals ICM and their Bonnie Claire project. (…) the development of this segment of our technology differs from everything else we have seen so far from the competition, and we expect to divulge additional information on the results of the related pilot tests in the coming days and weeks." stated Enrico Di Cesare, EVSX's CEO and St-Georges' VP Research & Development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

" Enrico Di Cesare"

ENRICO DI CESARE

Director & VP R&D

A bout St-Georges

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.