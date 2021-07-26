Why Fuel Tech Stock Is Trading Higher After Hours Monday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are trading higher after the company announced the receipt of air pollution control orders totaling $4.5 million.

The company also announced the completion of two on-site US demonstrations of its DGI Dissolved Gas Infusion water treatment technology.

"We are pleased to announce these contract awards and we have begun to see activity in our markets increase with the improved economic outlook as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic subside," said Vincent J. Arnone, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fuel Tech is an technology provider of boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction to utility and industrial customers. The company operates in two segments, Air Pollution Control and Fuel Chem.

Fuel Tech was trading 32.11% higher at the time of publication during Monday's after hours at $2.51. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.04 and a 52-week low of $0.60.