 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Goldman Sachs boosted QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $136 to $148. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.6% to $140.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. lifted the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $405 to $490. Domino's shares slipped 0.1% to $482.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) from $87 to $100. Lumentum shares fell 0.3% to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) from $335 to $365. SBA Communications shares rose 0.5% to close at $334.11 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) price target from $8 to $16. Range Resources shares fell 2.4% to $14.52 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lowered Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) price target from $485 to $410. Teleflex shares gained 3.8% to close at $390.32 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from $115 to $125. Papa John's shares fell 1.1% to close at $108.40 on Friday.
  • Needham raised Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) price target from $100 to $115. Fabrinet shares fell 1.1% to close at $90.34 on Friday.
  • Barclays lifted the price target on Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) from $5 to $13. Ranger Energy Services shares fell 21.7% to close at $7.96 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) price target from $8 to $5. Abeona Therapeutics shares rose 2.3% to $1.31 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ + ABEO)

Where Domino's Pizza Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Domino's Pizza
Bastille Day Fireworks Delivered By Bank Earnings, With Powell Leading Parade Later
Expert Ratings For Domino's Pizza
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TREEOppenheimerMaintains275.0
KDMNOppenheimerMaintains9.0
ALVWells FargoMaintains99.0
GLUEGuggenheimInitiates Coverage On30.0
MTZCowen & Co.Initiates Coverage On120.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com