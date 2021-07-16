10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Credit Suisse raised Cintas Corporation CTAS price target from $350 to $375. Cintas shares rose 1.4% to $374.12 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from $435 to $465. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.1% to $420.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $480 to $520. Domino's shares fell 0.1% to close at $484.84 on Thursday.
- Keybanc cut the price target for Coupa Software Incorporated COUP from $350 to $300. Coupa Software shares rose 0.8% to $227.79 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target on Sprout Social, Inc. SPT from $80 to $100. Sprout Social shares fell 1.8% to close at $82.60 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley MS price target from $99 to $105. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.4% to $93.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Tractor Supply Company TSCO price target from $205 to $213. Tractor Supply shares rose 0.9% to close at $188.97 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS from $9.5 to $6. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares fell 7.7% to $2.15 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut FibroGen, Inc. FGEN price target from $55 to $29. FibroGen shares fell 34.1% to $16.36 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME price target from $23 to $14. Tencent Music Entertainment shares fell 1.1% to $12.27 in pre-market trading.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
Check out other big price target changes here
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.