Why Shares Of Verb Technology Are Trading Higher Today
Verb Technology (NASDAQ: VERB) shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company and SHOP.COM on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel.
SHOP LIVE will allow its 'UnFranchise Owners' to hold live broadcasts to 'demonstrate and sell products to their current and potential customers.'
Verb Technology Co Inc is a Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, applications platform developer. Its platform is comprised of sales enablement business software products marketed on a subscription basis.
At the time of publication, shares of Verb Technology were trading 23.5% higher at $3.05. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.42.
