Why Shares Of Verb Technology Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Verb Technology (NASDAQ: VERB) shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company and SHOP.COM on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel.

SHOP LIVE will allow its 'UnFranchise Owners' to hold live broadcasts to 'demonstrate and sell products to their current and potential customers.'

Verb Technology Co Inc is a Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, applications platform developer. Its platform is comprised of sales enablement business software products marketed on a subscription basis. 

At the time of publication, shares of Verb Technology were trading 23.5% higher at $3.05. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.42. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

