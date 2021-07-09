 Skip to main content

Why Hall Of Fame Resort Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership with Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group will operate a 7,000-square-foot Helix eSports Entertainment Center in partnership with Hall Of Fame Resort And Entertainment.

Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co operates as a holding company. The firm is a sports, entertainment, and media company.

Hall Of Fame Resort shares were trading about 8.5% higher at $3.68 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.64 and a 52-week low of $1.09.

