10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Keybanc cut Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) price target from $275 to $270. Alibaba shares rose 0.5% to $212.60 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) price target from $65 to $75. SMART Global shares fell 1.1% to close at $47.55 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse lifted The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) price target from $1,304 to $1,490. Boston Beer shares gained 1.8% to $945.00 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) price target from $15 to $22. Allegheny Technologies shares fell 2.5% to close at $20.37 on Tuesday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from $187 to $183. Lear shares fell 2.8% to close at $172.30 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) from $580 to $530. MarketAxess shares rose 1.7% to settle at $471.80 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) from $1.25 to $0.9. Alkaline Water shares fell 3.4% to $1.42 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from $109 to $115. Oasis Petroleum shares fell 4.3% to close at $100.60 on Tuesday.
- Stifel lifted the price target on ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) from $26 to $31. ChemoCentryx shares rose 2.9% to $14.45 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) price target from $82 to $97. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.1% to $90.29 in pre-market trading.
