ZeU Provides Bi-Weekly Updates to Management Cease Trade Order

Montréal - TheNewswire - June 28, 2021 - ZeU Technologies, Inc. (CNSX:ZEU.CN) ZEUCF is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order, announced on May 3, 2021, in respect of the audited annual financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the related CEO and CFO certifications, collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings", that were not filed by the required filing deadline of April 30, 2021.

The Annual Financial Filings were not filed on or before the Filing Deadline due to the delay in the completion of the audit of the Company's financial statements before the Filing Deadline.

The Company is working on the steps required to complete the Annual Financial Filings. It has given a mandate to Grant Thornton LLP to assist its current auditors, DMCL LLP, in support of its management valuation and method used to calculate the equity ratio of its debentures and the value of its digital assets.

The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Financial Filings becomes available.

The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and requires that the Annual Financial Filings be filed on or before July 2, 2021.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About ZeU

ZeU is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art blockchain protocol, providing the foundation for the next generation of encrypted and distributed networks. Thanks to its high level of sophistication, ZeU's technology maximizes transparency, security and scalability as well as big data management. ZeU's strategy is to monetize blockchain transactions in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data, and healthcare.

