7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer harboring the KRAS G12C mutation.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are trading higher after the company said plans are advancing to construct a commercial-scale manufacturing facility to develop, manufacture vaccines in the Bitterroot Valley.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also reported it saw 141% growth in North America sales, 107% growth in EMEA and 9% growth in China.
- Fuwei Films (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were up year over year.
Losers
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares are trading lower in sympathy with FedEx after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of ordinary shares. No terms were disclosed.
