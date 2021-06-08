 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Rosenblatt boosted Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) price target from $60 to $70. Marvell Technology shares rose 5.2% to $50.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies raised the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $50 to $60. Delta Air shares rose 1.7% to $46.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted the price target on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $216 to $382. Biogen shares fell 0.5% to $394.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) from $385 to $280. Coupa Software shares fell 9.2% to $215.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lifted Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) price target from $50 to $75. Johnson Controls shares rose 2.7% to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) from $63 to $68. Ares Management shares rose 1.7% to $58.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) price target from $505 to $525. Tyler Technologies shares rose 1.1% to close at $407.55 on Monday.
  • Keybanc lifted American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) price target from $275 to $285. American Tower shares rose 0.2% to $269.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) from $25 to $16. Harpoon Therapeutics shares fell 0.1% to $15.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) price target from $3 to $7. Tellurian shares rose 0.2% to close at $4.94 on Monday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMT + ARES)

Where American Tower Stands With Analysts
Why SBA Communications Is Towering Over Competition, Stock Gets Upgrade
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Maxar, American Tower, More
General Electric's Stock Is Tightening For A Move
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 7
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QTSCowen & Co.Downgrades78.0
SFIXMorgan StanleyMaintains27.0
INVHMorgan StanleyMaintains42.0
EFCUBSDowngrades18.5
DALMorgan StanleyMaintains73.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com