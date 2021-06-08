 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Tt Time To Buy Penny Stock BK Technologies?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 9:22am   Comments
Share:
Is Tt Time To Buy Penny Stock BK Technologies?

The selloff in BK Technologies may be over: the stock is oversold and at support. There's a good chance the shares will rebound.

"Oversold" means BKTI is trading at an extreme level below what would be a typical trading range. These conditions will bring buyers into the market who may drive up the price. They will be expecting a reversion to the average, leading to a rally. 

Shares are also trading at support.

The $3.25 level was resistance from September through December. When the shares rallied and went higher, a number of these investors came to regret their decision to sell.

Many of them decided to buy their stock back if it dropped to $3.25. As you can see on the chart, this has caused support to form.

In February, BTKI fell to $3.25. After finding support, a rally followed. It could happen again.

bkti.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKTI)

BK Technologies Raises $11.1M Via Secondary Equity Sale at 9% Discount
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Gains 200 Points; DocuSign Shares Jump Following Strong Q1 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 1%; Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Plummet
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Technicals Markets Trading Ideas