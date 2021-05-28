10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley boosted Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) price target from $9 to $11. Ford shares rose 2.3% to $15.22 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) from $265 to $285. MKS Instruments shares rose 0.4% to close at $186.92 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) price target from $265 to $310. Kansas City Southern shares rose 0.8% to close at $295.36 on Thursday.
- Raymond James raised Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) price target from $130 to $135. Best Buy shares rose 1% to close at $118.14 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $270 to $285. salesforce.com shares rose 5.2% to $237.50 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $395 to $415. Costco shares fell 0.4% to $385.94 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) price target from $270 to $280. Old Dominion Freight Line shares rose 0.5% to $265.67 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target on Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) from $4 to $25. Vertex Energy shares rose 45.1% to $5.79 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) price target from $350 to $360. Veeva Systems shares rose 4.3% to $276.11 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) from $225 to $235. Dollar General shares rose 0.4% to $205.10 in pre-market trading.
