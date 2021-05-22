 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Target, Home Depot And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2021 8:16am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington answered a question from a viewer who wanted to know where to invest his $3,500. He was trying to decide between Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), but Talkington advised him to buy Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ), a tech ETF that provides exposure to all three stocks.

Jon Najarian would buy American Battery Metals Corp (OTC: ABML). He said everybody involved in battery recycling is going to do exceedingly well.

Stephen Weiss said Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a better buy than Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). He owns Target.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) has been good, but Michael Farr prefers Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) because it is trading at a 24% discount to Home Depot and at a 19% discount to the S&P 500.

