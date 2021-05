Cathie Wood Sheds $33.6M Alibaba Shares On Earnings Day

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday shed 162,840 shares, worth about $33.6 million, in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) after the company posted its first operating loss as a listed company, as a record regulatory fine it was slapped with last month weighed on its earnings.

Shares of Alibaba, the e-commerce company that runs China’s most visited online marketplaces Taobao and Tmall, closed 6.28% lower at $206.08 on Thursday.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) made the trade, ahead of which It held 422,896 shares, worth about $92.99 million in Alibaba.

Besides ARKF, the hedge fund also holds Alibaba via the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) and the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX).

Wood's firm has been piling up shares in Alibaba rivals including Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD).

Other Ark Buys On Thursday:

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG)

(NASDAQ: ZG) Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)

(NASDAQ: COIN) DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG)

(NASDAQ: DKNG) Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP)

(NYSE: SHOP) Square Inc (NYSE: SQ)

(NYSE: SQ) Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX)

(NASDAQ: RPTX) Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX)

(NASDAQ: RXRX) 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS)

(NASDAQ: MASS) Uipath Inc (NYSE: PATH)

(NYSE: PATH) 1 life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM)

(NASDAQ: ONEM) Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)

(NASDAQ: EXAS) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS)

(NASDAQ: IONS) Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY)

(NYSE: BFLY) Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY)

(NYSE: SGFY) Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY)

(NASDAQ: ZY) Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS)

(NASDAQ: CDXS) CM Life Sciences II Inc (NASDAQ: CMII)

(NASDAQ: CMII) Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)

(NYSE: TWLO) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB)

(NASDAQ: PACB) TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP)

(NASDAQ: TSP) Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U)

(NYSE: U) Crispr Therapeutics AG ( NASDAQ: CRSP)

NASDAQ: CRSP) Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM)

(NASDAQ: ZM) Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM)

(NASDAQ: BEAM) Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ)

(NYSE: SKLZ) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)

(NASDAQ: KTOS) Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM)

(NASDAQ: IRDM) The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT)

