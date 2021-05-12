Cathie Wood Loads Up $57M In Palantir As Stock Stages Reversal On Q1 Earnings Beat

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up 2.8 million shares, worth about $56.7 million, in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) after the data analytics company reported strong earnings on Tuesday.

Shares of Palantir, which reported earnings before the market opened, were down to about $16.50 in premarket trading on Tuesday before staging a reversal that saw the stock close up 9.42% at $20.21. The shares were further up 2.3% in extended hours.

The trades were made through Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), which together held PLTR shares, worth about $414 million, ahead of Tuesday’s trade.

No other Ark ETF has a position in Palantir.

The New York-based investment firm had on Monday also snapped up 1.36 million shares in Palantir.

Palantir reported first-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share on Tuesday, which was in line with the consensus estimate. Revenue grew 49% year-over-year to $341 million, which beat the estimate of $332.23 million. Palantir also reaffirmed its guidance for annual revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.

On the conference call, the company said it would begin accepting Bitcoin as payment from customers. Further, Palantir said it's considering investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

