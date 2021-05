Cathie Wood Slashes Apple Stake To Half — Also Trims Google, Fastly: What You Need To Know

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management nearly halved the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stake in the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) on Thursday.

ARKF shed 298,505 Apple shares, worth about $38.73 million, as of the day's close, and continues to hold 292,435 shares.

Apple is now the thirty-seventh largest holding of ARKF among a total of 47 stocks. No other Ark ETF has a position in Apple.

Apple shares closed 1.28% lower at $129.74 on Thursday and have fallen 2.2% so far this year. The maker of iPhones and iPads last year became the first company to hit the $2 trillion market cap and some bulls expect the stock to hit the next $3 trillion market cap later this year.

The New York-based firm also sold 1,349 shares, worth about $3 million, in tech giant Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) via ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX).

Wood’s firm held about $21 million worth of shares in the Google parent via ARKX ahead of Thursday’s trade, representing about 3.3% weight of the ETF.

Alphabet shares closed 0.98% higher at $2,337.35 on Thursday.

The investment firm shed a significant stake of 1.46 million shares, worth about $61.9 million, in the cloud software provider company Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) via Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

