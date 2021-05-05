 Skip to main content

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) stock increased by 2.32% to $3.96 during Wednesday's

Gainers

  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock increased by 2.32% to $3.96 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.9K, which is 18.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock rose 2.08% to $4.66. As of 12:40 EST, Aegon's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 55.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $103.71. Trading volume for Prudential Financial's stock is 997.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares moved upwards by 1.87% to $29.31. The current volume of 666.2K shares is 27.6% of Unum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares moved upwards by 1.79% to $65.8. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 124.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares increased by 1.67% to $65.39. MetLife's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock declined by 2.86% to $45.94 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.5K shares, making up 18.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock fell 2.47% to $81.61. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 555.6K, which is 21.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares decreased by 2.38% to $77.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 167.3K shares, making up 63.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • RLI (NYSE:RLI) stock fell 2.36% to $110.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 45.8K, which is 36.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) shares decreased by 2.33% to $14.26. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 68.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $445.7 million.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) stock declined by 1.9% to $137.87. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 88.0K shares, making up 37.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

