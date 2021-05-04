 Skip to main content

When Will The Rally In Precipio's Stock End?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Shares of cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) have soared 170% this week after the company said it launched a COVID-19 test on the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) business platform.

A similar thing happened in July when Precipio first announced its COVID-19 strategy. Shares made an even larger move than they did this week.

Investors should focus on two key levels.

In July, shares reached $8, but by the close, they backed off to $7. Levels that had previously been resistance can become resistance again. If PRPO reaches these levels, there is a good chance the rally stalls out at them once more.

prpo.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

