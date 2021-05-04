Cathie Wood Loads Up More On Alibaba Rivals Pinduoduo, JD — Also Adds Skillz

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday bought more shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) — rivals to Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) in the e-commerce and online groceries space in China.

Wood's firm has been piling up shares of Alibaba rivals, some of which now account for a better part of its holdings compared to the Jack Ma-led company whose shares have slumped over 20% since October 2020 over troubles with the Chinese government.

The investment firm bought 126,988 shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo on Monday, estimated to be worth about $16.9 million as of the day's close.

Shares of Pinduoduo closed 0.37% lower at $133.43 on Monday.

The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) made the trade on Monday. ARKF held a total of 573,550 PDD shares worth about $76.8 million and representing 1.85% weight of the ETF, ahead of Monday’s trade.

The Shanghai-based company is known to be China's largest agriculture-based platform and had last year launched Duo Duo Grocery, a next-day grocery pickup service. Farmers list their fruits and vegetables for direct sale to consumers.

The New York-based hedge fund also bought 143,481 shares, worth about $11.2 million, in JD.com. The Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) and the Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) made the trades.

JD.com shares closed 0.44% lower at $77.02 on Monday and were down 0.42% in after-hours trading.

The Beijing-headquartered company runs one of the two massive B2C online retailers in China and is a major competitor to Alibaba-run Tmall.

Ark also piled up on mobile games platform company Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) — buying 720,962 shares worth about $11.9 million. Skillz shares closed 5.71% lower at $16.52.

Wood has been buying the stock on dips and is bullish on the company despite a recent negative short seller report on its business model.

