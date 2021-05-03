 Skip to main content

2 Shipping Stocks Look Ready For A Bullish Reversal In Coming Weeks
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2021 6:21pm   Comments
Globus Maritime LTD. (NASDAQ: GLBS) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) are two shipping stocks moving up Monday. The stocks were trending on social media sites after they saw above-average volume.

Globus Maritime is a potential short squeeze candidate with a short float percentage of over 20%.

glbsdaily5-3-21.png

Globus Maritime Daily Chart Analysis

  • Globus Maritime stock looks to have broken out of what technical traders may call a falling wedge pattern.
  • The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green), but below the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the stock is most likely trading in a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as support and the 200-day moving average could hold as resistance in the future.

Key Levels To Watch

  • The stock has been falling the past few months before potentially breaking out Monday.
  • This pattern is considered a bullish reversal pattern as connecting the highs shows a much steeper drop compared to connecting the lows of the chart, forming a wedge.
  • Globus Maritime shares were able to cross above the lines connecting the highs. This indicates the stock may be breaking out of the pattern and ready to push higher.

shipdaily5-3-21.png

Seanergy Maritime Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares of Seanergy Maritime look to have broken out of a falling wedge pattern.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green), as well as the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish recently.
  • These moving averages may both hold as a resistance level in the future.

Key Levels To Watch

  • The stock has been falling the past couple of months, and now looks to be breaking out of the pattern.
  • This stock is also looking for a bullish reversal as it crossed above the potential resistance lines, shown by connecting the previous highs with a straight line.
  • If the stock can hold these gains and consolidate, it could see a further push upwards.
  • If the stock fell to back below the moving averages on above average volume, it could see a further push down.

