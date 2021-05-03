Is It Time to Sell These 3 Stocks?

It may be time to sell GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) and the reasons why will be outlined below.

On Jan 28, Reddit favorite GameStop reached $483 a share. Now it’s trading around $175. There’s a good chance that it goes even lower.

The amount of average daily volume of the shares has declined significantly since then. This is usually a bearish signal.

Resistance is a large concentration of sellers who are all trying to get the same price. There has been resistance for MindMed at the $4.30 level.

Stocks frequently trade lower after they run into resistance levels. It happened with MNMD in December and February and it appears to be happening once more.

Archer-Daniels-Midland is overbought. The red line on the chart is two standard deviations above the 20-day average price. ADM has exceeded this threshold, which oftentimes means the short sellers will hit it. They will be expecting a reversion to the average, which could drive the price lower.