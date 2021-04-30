What Are The Best Penny Stocks To Buy On Reddit?

3 Penny Stocks on Reddit to Watch Right Now

Reddit penny stocks are back! This is not to say that they ever left. However, with penny stocks, focus can change very quickly from one day to the next. While finding penny stocks on Reddit is a great way to make a watchlist, it is just one part of the puzzle. After you’ve compiled a list of penny stocks to watch, the next step is to move into the research phase.

This involves utilizing all tools at your disposal to understand how to create a list of penny stocks that is competitive with the most profitable traders out there. Let’s consider the effects of Reddit on penny stocks for a second. Reddit is a popular social media website that allows for forums and communities to come together.

In the past few months, many popular subreddits involving both blue chips and penny stocks, have pushed massive momentum amongst certain companies. This includes the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fiasco, where shares of the company skyrocketed in triple-digit percentage points over a short period. However, this was not due to any fundamentals, or any news announced from the company. Rather, retail traders came together based on emotion, and a desire to beat out a hedge fund's large short position on the video game retailer.

While this is not seen often, it did result in a large paradigm shift in the stock market. So, now we have to consider the effect of Reddit on penny stocks when creating a watchlist. With this in mind, there are plenty of Reddit penny stocks to buy on Robinhood or wherever you trade stocks. The only thing to consider is how far along you are in your trading education. Considering all of this, let’s take a look at three Reddit penny stocks to watch.

3 Reddit Penny Stocks to Watch

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU)

Tarena International is a provider of adult professional education as well as K-12 education services in China. It offers distance learning solutions and classroom-based tutoring/online learning modules. Some of the programs in its pipeline include coding and robotics programming courses. Because of the pandemic and its impact on in-person learning, companies like Tarena among others, have become highly popularized this year and last.

In big news announced on April 30th, the company stated that it has entered into a definitive agreement to go private. The deal includes a Plan of Merger with Kidedu Holdings Ltd. and Kidarena Merger Sub. This transaction is valued at around $230 million. While the merger is not expected to close until the third quarter of this year, this news is already sparking a big rally with TEDU stock. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at Tarena’s financial situation.

In mid-March, Tarena announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. In the results, the company managed to increase its net revenue by around 28% to almost $100 million. Additionally, its adult education business which makes up more than 54% of its total net revenue, increased in value by over 7% to $54 million over the same period in the previous year.

One of the most important aspects of its balance sheet is its gross profit, which increased by almost 80% to $55 million over the first quarter of 2019. Mr. Yongi Sun, CEO of Tarena, stated that “going into 2021, we will continuously stick to and implement our strategies we adopted in 2020, which are streamlining our products and services and uplifting the operational and organizational structure efficiencies.” With these exciting results and the merger announced above, will TEDU be on your list of penny stock to watch?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT)

We’ve been covering Ashford Hospitality Trust for quite some time. And, in the past few months, shares of AHT have continued to climb for a variety of reasons. Before we get into it, let’s talk about what Ashford does. Ashford Hospitality is a REIT or real estate investment trust focused on upscale, full-service hotels. In addition, the company’s recently created Ashford App, allows investors in the hospitality/REIT market to communicate via its free download on the App Store.

Back in January, AHT announced the closing of a sizable corporate financing deal. This deal, worth $200 million from Oaktree Capital Management L.P., also offers the option to draw down an additional $250 million if needed. J. Robison Hayes, the CEO of Ashford, stated that “we’re excited to announce the closing of this strategic financing with Oaktree and believe this partnership will be beneficial for Company going forward. With this important financing now closed and vaccine distribution ramping up, we look forward to getting our hotels back to profitability and focusing on growth.”

Additionally, Ashford will be reporting its first-quarter earnings on May 4th after market close. To understand AHT, we have to consider the state of the entertainment and hospitality industry. Because Covid hit these markets hard last year, many companies like AHT, dropped significantly in value. However, as Hayes stated, it seems as though high vaccine distribution could make a significant impact on the future of AHT. Considering all of this, it’s up to you to decide if Ashford is right for your portfolio.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)

If you haven’t heard of Safe Bulkers Inc., you’re probably not alone. However, SB stock has been making some big moves in the past few trading sessions. This includes being up in the double-digit percentage points by midday on April 30th. The main explanation for this is that the company announced the date for its Q1 2021 financial results on Friday at the market open. And while this is not necessarily a big deal, any news can impact a penny stock's price.

The company states that it will be presenting these results via a conference call and webcast on May 5th during after hours. Ahead of this, we can look at the other announcements that have come from SB recently. Earlier in April, the dry bulk marine transporter, announced a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8% Series C Preferred shares. Additionally, it announced the same dividend amount for its Series D Preferred shares.

Right now, Safe Bulkers has a fleet of 43 dry bulk vessels with an average age of around 10 years. Additionally, these vessels have an aggregate carrying capacity of roughly 3.93 million deadweight tons. In its fleet are 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post-Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. These make up its large fleet of high-capacity dry bulk cargo ships. With the demand for goods increasing globally due to an increase in retail spending this year, Safe Bulkers could see increased attention moving forward. Whether this makes it worth watching is your choice to decide.

