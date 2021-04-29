Why ShiftPixy's Stock Is Surging Today

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has been named the sponsor related to four SPACs.

The SPACs are Industrial Human Capital, Vital Human Capital, TechStackery and Insurity Capital.

ShiftPixy provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

ShiftPixy's stock was trading approximately 38% higher at $3.43 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.56 and a 52-week low of $2.02.