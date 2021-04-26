 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Seneca Biopharma Stock is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Share:

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares are trading higher after the company announced the successful approval of a merger with Leading Biosciences.

Seneca and LBS will announce the final exchange ratio prior to the common stock commencing trading on or about Wednesday, April 28.

Seneca Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need. It is focused on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on proprietary human neural stem cells and small molecule compounds.

The stock was trading 5.38% higher at $1.66 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.67 and a 52-week low of $0.50.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNCA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Seneca Biopharma's Merger Partner Leading BioSciences' Lead Asset Shows Efficacy In Lower Post-Surgical Adhesions
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas