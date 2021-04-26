Why Seneca Biopharma Stock is Trading Higher Today

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares are trading higher after the company announced the successful approval of a merger with Leading Biosciences.

Seneca and LBS will announce the final exchange ratio prior to the common stock commencing trading on or about Wednesday, April 28.

Seneca Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need. It is focused on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on proprietary human neural stem cells and small molecule compounds.

The stock was trading 5.38% higher at $1.66 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.67 and a 52-week low of $0.50.

