10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Keybanc raised the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) from $450 to $469. Palo Alto shares rose 0.2% to $353.59 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) price target from $44 to $56. Skechers shares rose 10.4% to $49.20 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lowered Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $87 to $80. Snap shares rose 5.1% to $59.95 in pre-market trading.
- UBS boosted the price target on EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from $4.5 to $6. EnLink Midstream shares rose 0.5% to $4.34 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) price target from $36 to $38. Harley-Davidson shares fell 2.5% to $46.89 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) price target from $280 to $315. Danaher shares rose 0.2% to $253.37 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target on HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) from $190 to $225. HCA Healthcare shares rose 2.8% to $207.20 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target on Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) from $90 to $95. Seagate shares fell 2.1% to $82.32 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from $200 to $205. Tractor Supply shares rose 0.2% to $188.50 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $74 to $70. Intel shares fell 2.2% to $61.19 in pre-market trading.
