Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 9.03% to $3.38 during Monday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 249.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares increased by 1.99% to $7.14. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance's stock is 33.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $346.6 million.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 1.38% to $3.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.0K, which is 11.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares rose 0.86% to $4.66. As of 12:40 EST, Aegon's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 68.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.

CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) stock rose 0.79% to $25.88. As of 12:40 EST, CNO Finl Group's stock is trading at a volume of 299.1K, which is 31.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares increased by 0.71% to $135.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 50.7K, which is 22.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.

Losers

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock decreased by 4.22% to $84.15 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 748.8K, which is 23.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock fell 4.19% to $30.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 438.2K, which is 19.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares decreased by 3.98% to $8.22. Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares fell 3.75% to $3.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.8K shares, making up 33.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.5 million.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) stock declined by 3.66% to $19.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.9K, which is 17.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.5 million.

James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock fell 3.61% to $48.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 44.8K, which is 18.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

