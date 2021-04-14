 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • JP Morgan raised Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) price target from $44 to $66. Southwest Airlines shares rose 1% to $63.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) price target from $60 to $65. Public Service Enterprise shares rose 1.8% to close at $62.41 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) from $60 to $80. United Airlines shares rose 0.8% to $57.12 in pre-market trading.
  • CIBC lowered the price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) from $5 to $3.25. OrganiGram shares fell 2.6% to $2.84 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) price target from $15 to $25. JetBlue Airways shares rose 3.1% to $21.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities boosted the price target on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) from $13 to $19. RLJ Lodging Trust shares rose 2.1% to $15.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) from $61 to $96. Magna International shares rose 1.4% to $94.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush reduced NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) price target from $159 to $154. NovoCure shares fell 3.7% to $190.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) from $96 to $104. Duke Energy shares rose 0.2% to $98.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) price target from $86 to $92. CVS Health shares rose 0.1% to $74.03 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS + DUK)

SPACs Attack Weekly Recap: 6 Deals, Rumors And Headline News
Cramer Gives His Opinion On MP Materials, Duke Energy And More
ROCE Insights For CVS Health
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2021
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On CrowdStrike, Palantir And More
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: DraftKings, CVS Health And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HXLCredit SuisseMaintains44.0
SNAPWedbushUpgrades75.0
FLXNCredit SuisseMaintains17.0
KKRDeutsche BankMaintains52.0
ALGTDeutsche BankMaintains285.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com