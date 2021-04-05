10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Wedbush raised the price target on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $950 to $1000. Tesla shares rose 7.6% to $711.76 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) price target from $95 to $166. Acuity Brands shares rose 0.8% to $170.30 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) price target from $41 to $47. International Paper shares rose 0.4% to close at $54.29 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target for Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) from $20 to $15. Genfit shares rose 0.9% to $4.61 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) from $78 to $111. Triumph Bancorp shares rose 5.5% to close at $81.66 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) from $67 to $77. Charles Schwab shares rose 1.6% to $67.48 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) from $140 to $148. CarMax shares rose 0.8% to $124.23 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) price target from $57 to $54. Athene shares rose 1.5% to close at $51.13 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital lifted Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) price target from $275 to $310. Essex Property Trust shares rose 1.7% to close at $276.49 on Thursday.
