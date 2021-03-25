Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors

Using sector-based investment strategies can help you capitalize on changing business cycles. So far this week the Energy Minerals, Finance, Health services, Transportation, and Commercial Services Sectors have all been performing well.

1. The Energy Minerals Sector - Up 32.52% Over 3 Months

Companies that produce and distribute energy are essential to the strength and growth of the U.S economy. Many of these companies specialize in exploring and producing energy and gas resources.

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) is up 14.61% this week. SM Energy Co is a hydrocarbon exploration company that is a premier operator of top tier assets. They are a leader in the oil and natural gas industry. Their goal is to produce energy supplies that contribute to domestic energy security and prosperity. Investors own 68% of SM Energy's stock and the stock is down 13% this week.

2. The Finance Sector - Up 18.39% Over 3 Months

The financial sector consists of companies that provide financial services to commercial and retail customers. Economists believe that the health of the economy depends on the strength of its financial sector.

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) is up 22.32% this week. Desktop Metal Inc manufactures 3D printing solutions for all scales of production. They develop and manufacture 3D printing systems for engineering and manufacturing teams. Desktop metal was founded in 2015 and the company is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. There stock has gone up 10% over the past month and the company is projected to have a great year financially

3. The Transportation Sector - Up 10.29% Over 3 Months

The transportation sector consists of companies that focus on the movement of people, goods, and services. Companies that work with airlines, trucking, railroads, shipping, and logistics firms all make up this very important sector.

Navios aritime Holdings Inc (NYSE: NMPRH) is up 13.26% this week. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company that was created in 1954. They specialize in the worldwide carriage, trading, and storage of international bulk cargoes. Navios Maritime Holdings is up 27% this week and they have clients from over 200 countries.

4. Health Services Sector - Up 10.16% Over 3 Months

The Health services sector comprises businesses that provide medical services, medical equipment, and provide medical insurance. This industry focuses on the coordination of medical goods and services.

Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) is down 4.83%. Invitae Corp is a medical genetics company that makes it easy to access your unique genetic information. Their mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine. They have a market cap of $8.05 billion and the company was founded in 2010.

5. The Commercial Services Sector - Up 6.92% Over 3 Months

The Commercial Services Sector includes companies that mostly focus on Environmental Services, and Commercial Printing.

GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) is up 13.86% this week. GEE Group Inc is a national staffing and recruiting firm that was incorporated in the State of Illinois in 1962. They provide professional staffing services and solutions for different industries across the United States. GEE Group is up nearly 20% this week and could potentially be a great stock to invest in.