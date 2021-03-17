8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced it plans to acquire Prodigy Software.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.82, up from $0.13 year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.

Losers

Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares are trading lower after the company announced results from the second interim data analysis from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its MRT5005 in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.

ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering.