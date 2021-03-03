Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors

Investing in different stock sectors allows you to diversify your portfolio through targeted exposure from companies in specific segments of the economy. Utilizing sector-based investment strategies can help you capitalize on changing business cycles.

1. The Energy Minerals Sector- Up 40.96% Over 3 Months

The energy minerals sector consistently performs well because energy and gas resources are so vital to the economy. The Energy Minerals Sector includes companies that are in the business of producing or supplying energy to homes and businesses.

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) is up 5.64% this week. Peabody Energy Corp is a private-sector coal company that is headquartered in St.Louis, Missouri. They are a leading coal producer that distributes and mines coal for electricity generation and steelmaking. Peabody Energy Corps net income is up 55.42% this year and their profit margins have shot up 32.42%.

2. The Consumer Durables Sector- Up 17.80% Over 3 Months

Durable goods and appliances are developed, distributed, and marketed within the consumer durables sector. These durable goods often include household items such as microwaves, air conditioners, cell phones, and refrigerators.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE: HOV) is up 33.18% this week. Hovnanian Enterprises is a real estate company that specializes in designing, building, and marketing homes across the United States. They have two operating groups that offer homebuilding and financial services throughout the country. Hovnanian Enterprises net income is up 2,348.70% due to the price of real estate going up this past year.

3. The Finance Sector- Up 16.34% Over 3 Months

The finance sector consists of firms and institutions that specialize in and provide various services within the financial industry. Many companies within this sector work in banking, insurance, and real estate.

loanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) is up 14.95% this week. Loan Depot is a holding company that is the second-largest non-bank provider of direct-to-consumer loans in the United States. They offer a variety of loan products to help all of their customers reach their financial goals. Loan Depot was founded in 2010 by mortgage industry innovator Anthony Hsieh and is headquartered in California.

4. The Commercial Services Sector- Up 15.60% Over 3 Months

The commercial services sector revolves around companies that offer a wide range of business needs. Companies in this sector provide general business services for occupants of office, industrial and government buildings.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) is up 16.49% this week. RR Donnelley & Sons is a communications company that specializes in providing printing, business, and marketing services. Their corporate headquarters are located in Chicago, Illinois. RR Donnelley & Sons made a net profit of $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the company has continued to trend upward.

5. Technology Services Sector - Up 12.82% Over 3 Months

The Technology Services Sector consists of companies in the Information Technology industry that focus on the manufacturing of electronics, creation of software, computers, and computer-related services.

Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG) is up 20.83% this week. Cango Inc is an automotive transaction service that is located in China. They specialize in automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market service facilitation. Cango is able to connect dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and various other participants directly on their platform.