Delic is Bringing Psychedelics to the Mainstream

Delic Corp is a sponsor and will speak at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference set to take place on February 25-26, 2021. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.

Mental illnesses are unpredictable and complex to treat, and the number of new cases keeps escalating every day. In fact, there are over 700 million people worldwide affected by mental health disorders. Out of this number, 90 million live with a substance abuse disease, and every 40 seconds someone commits suicide.

Multiple therapeutic approaches have been studied with limited success, and many times treatments have contributed to drug dependence and side effects. New methods are needed to stop increasing these statistics.

Based on recent research and clinical trials, psychedelics could be a game-changer for several unmet needs in mental health. Only by stopping stigmatized views through education, we would be able to explore and experience its full potential. Currently, three breakthrough therapy designations were awarded by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to psychedelic-assisted therapy clinical trials for psilocybin and MDMA.

Delic Corp (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) is a marketplace for the mainstream to access psychedelic wellness. The company creates a diverse ecosystem of opportunities by investing in talented entrepreneurs with cutting-edge ideas. Delic Corp leads with 25 years of working knowledge in cannabis, finance, and psychedelic research.

Here's what you need to know.

The New Psychedelics Market

Like cannabis, the young psychedelics industry is gaining traction. A new report from Data Bridge Market Research on the psychedelic drugs market forecast the sector to reach $6.8 billion by 2027 from over $2 billion in 2019.

Active companies in the sector are Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR.CNQ) (OTCQB: MCURF), Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (OTC: RVVTF), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTC: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED), Cybin Inc. (OTCPK: CLXPF) (NEO: CYBN), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP), among others.

Yet, Delic Corp is different from the rest.

Getting to the Mainstream

Psychedelic treatments have the potential to help people live happier lives. That is why Delic educates and motivates the masses through a variety of digital platforms.

"We started Delic Corp because it was clear at the time that there wasn't an outlet for a mainstream audience to be introduced to psychedelics, to learn about the substances, to communicate to each other and join a community involving psychedelics," said Jackee Stang, co-founder of Delic. "So, Delic Corp was our answer to that problem.".

Formed in 2019 as an umbrella media platform, the company branched out into three principal subsidiaries: Reality Sandwich, Meet Delic and TheDelic.com. Reality Sandwich is the company's educational arm and Meet Delic is a psychedelic wellness summit. TheDelic.com functions as an online "find your experience" platform where users can log on to find ketamine clinics and psilocybin retreats near them.

The Untold Power of Psychedelics

Despite its use in early cultures for sociocultural and ritual contexts, some consider psychedelics as something rather new. Pioneer psychiatrist Humphry Osmond used LSD in the 1950s as a treatment for alcoholism and several mental disorders and defined the term "psychedelic" as "mind-manifesting." Although there were many promising results, research was halted by social and political reasons of the ‘60s.

Today we know that psychedelics are agonists or chemicals that bind to the brain receptors. In fact, recent research suggests that DMT, LSD, MDMA and psilocybin, among others, may potentially treat mental health conditions like PTSD, anxiety and depression, to name a few.

Delic Corp — A Team of Winners

With an exceptional team of leaders, the company has an excellent track record of collective successful experiences.

From former CEO of Hightimes Kraig Fox, power couple Matt and Jackee Stang, Paul Rosen, founder and CEO of Tidal Royalty Corp, to its new advisory board member Shep Gordon, among others names, the company without a doubt has a solid team of doers and influencers.

The company aims to target a market opportunity where currently $500 billion are spent on prescription drugs, $16 billion in anxiety and depression treatment and $238 billion on mental health treatments and ancillary services.

Recently the company acquired two ketamine infusion treatment clinics operated by Ketamine Infusion Centers located in Phoenix, Arizona, and Bakersfield, California.

Additionally, the company announced today the execution of a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures ("CBDV"), a licensed psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing, and chemical process development. Following the Transaction, CBDV expects to change its name to "DELIC Labs".

Without a doubt, the future is here and psychedelics is a great part of it.

