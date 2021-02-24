Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top-Performing Sectors

Experienced investors will often try investing in a variety of different sectors on the stock market in order to minimize the risks associated with each industry. It's important to pay close attention to the top performing stocks in each stock market sector. The Energy Mineral Sector is the top-performing sector this week and is home to some of the highest-yielding stocks on the market.

1. The Energy Minerals Sector - Up 26.70% Over 3 Months

The Energy Minerals Sector consists of companies that produce or supply energy to businesses and homes throughout the country. These companies usually specialize in the exploration, marketing, and production of energy, oil, and gas.

Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBRA) is up 12.66% this week. Petroleo Brasileiro is a petroleum industry company that is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro rebounded on Tuesday after the stock plunged by 20% following a CEO change.

2. Consumer Durables - Up 20.88% Over 3 Months

The consumer durables industry can be classified into two segments: Consumer Electronics and Consumer Appliances. This sector typically includes products that have a longer life and don't often need to be purchased frequently.

L.S. Starrett Co (NYSE: SCX) is up 18.17% this week. L.S. Starrett Co manufactures tools and instruments for mechanists. They are a leading manufacturer of precision measuring tools, optical comparators, and vision systems. L.S. Starrett Co is headquartered in Athol, MA U.S.A and was founded in 1880. L.S. Starrett has a market capitalization of $50.73 million and generates $201.45 million in revenue each year.

3. The Commercial Services Sector- Up 16.85% Over 3 Months

The Commercial Services Sector includes companies that specialize in commercial printing, financial publishing, advertising services, and personnel services. This sector is essential to businesses that are in need of printing and commercial services.

Thomas Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) shot up 10.56% this week due to a rapid spike in its stock share volume. Thomas Reuters Corp is a media company that was founded in Ontario Canada. This company focuses on utilizing AI technologies to streamline searches, automate processes, and gain data-driven insights.

4. Technology Services Sector - Up 16.04% Over 3 Months

The Technology Services Sector consists of companies that exist in the Information Technology industry and offer electronic goods and services.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is up 11.10% this week. Snap Inc is an American camera company that is based in Santa Monica, California. This company develops technological products and social media services such as Snapchat.

5. Electronic Technology Sector - Up 13.83% Over 3 Months

The Electronic Technology Sector is rapidly growing due to increased consumer demand for new innovative electronics.

eMargin Corp (NYSE: EMAN) shot up 7.75% this week. eMargin Corp manufactures and designs active-matrix Organic LED (AM-OLED) microdisplays on silicon. They are the leading US producer of OLED Microdisplays.

If you are new to investing, be sure to research extensively and come up with a financial plan.