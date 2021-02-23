10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Baird boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $220 to $252. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.6% to $216.25 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $290 to $390. Baidu shares fell 5.9% to $316.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE: FLOW) from $48 to $62. SPX Flow shares rose 0.8% to $60.05 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) price target from $132 to $85. Bigcommerce shares fell 7.6% to $63.07 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $396 to $425. Cooper Companies shares rose 0.6% to close at $390.67 on Monday.
- Raymond James cut the price target on SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) from $327 to $309. SBA Communications shares fell 0.5% to $258.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) price target from $41 to $61. Discovery shares fell 2.2% to $54.10 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) from $10 to $5.5. Otonomy shares fell 9% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $400 to $450. Palo Alto shares fell 1.1% to $380.00 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) price target from $390 to $425. Spotify shares fell 1.7% to $344.00 in pre-market trading.
