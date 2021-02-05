GameStop, AMC Surge Pre-Market As Robinhood Ends All Buying Restrictions

The shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) are trading higher in the pre-market session at press time on Friday.

The surge comes as the two stocks remain the center of interest on the r/WallStreetBets community on Reddit, as per data compiled by SwaggyStocks.

Robinhood late Thursday announced it had removed all temporary restrictions imposed on the purchase of GME, AMC and other hot stocks.

A post by u/crispizzle on WallStreetBets notes Mark Cuban saying “once the brokerage stops restricting trades, then we'll see what WSB is really made of.”

“Well, guess what? Robinhood has removed all restrictions,” u/crispizzle said in a post that has 69,300 upvotes as of press time.

GME traded 9.3% higher at $58.50 at press time. AMC traded 7% higher at $7.61.

Among other stocks seeing high interest on WallStreetBets, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares were trading 0.1% higher at $4.37 and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares were up 2% at $12.40.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) traded 11.5% lower at $56.14 and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) traded 1.7% higher at $1.17.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG), which saw its shares spike 951% on Thursday on social media buzz, traded 24% lower at $10.87.