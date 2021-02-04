16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend.
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Bill.Com (NYSE: BILL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading higher after the company reported its TSARS-CoV-2 panel is capable of detecting the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary Q4 results.
Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Losers
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
Unity Software (NYSE: U) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
