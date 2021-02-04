Market Overview

16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2021 6:52pm   Comments
Gainers

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend.

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Bill.Com (NYSE: BILL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading higher after the company reported its TSARS-CoV-2 panel is capable of detecting the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary Q4 results.

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Losers

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Unity Software (NYSE: U) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

