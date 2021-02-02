Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 8:22am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $810 to $880. Tesla shares gained 0.3% to $842.62 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lifted Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) price target from $100 to $110. Cirrus Logic shares fell 8.1% to $89.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $385 to $425. Palo Alto shares rose 1.6% to $367.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $257 to $250. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 2.5% to $225.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted the price target for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) from $145 to $175. Zillow shares rose 1.4% to $139.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) from $86 to $147. Omnicell shares rose 2.4% to $125.00 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $400 to $405. Intuit shares rose 3.4% to close at $373.58 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) price target from $9 to $4.75. Limelight Networks shares fell 2.3% to $4.57 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) price target from $525 to $560. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 0.1% to $515.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) from $56 to $70. Dr.Reddy's shares rose 3.9% to $61.49 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

