Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop, AMC, Silver Stocks Continue To Plunge Pre-Market
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 4:14am   Comments
Share:
GameStop, AMC, Silver Stocks Continue To Plunge Pre-Market

The shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and others benefiting from the short squeeze this month continue to dip in the pre-market session on Tuesday following the massive plunge on Monday.

GameStop shares traded 24.3% lower at $170.21 at press time, as the purchase of the stock on Robinhood and several other trading platforms remains restricted. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares traded 16% lower at $11.18.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) was down 9.9% at $13.18 at press time. Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) traded 1.2% lower at $4.83.

Silver stocks have been seeing momentum amid calls for short squeeze on WallStreetBets and other social media communities.

The WallStreetBets members who primarily drove the GameStop rally are warning against investing in silver, saying such a move benefits the same hedge funds the community is fighting against.

iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) traded 3.7% lower at $25.77 and First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) traded 12.75% lower at $19.30 at press time.

The number of GameStop shares being shorted reduced to 27.13 million this week, down more than 50% over the previous week, as per S3 Partners.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AG + AMC)

GameStop Short Selling Reduces By Over Half: Report
Why Sundial Growers Stock Spiked 48.5% Today
Why Comstock Mining Stock Skyrocketed 122% Today
'This Is Not The Market Participant's Problem': Volatility Arbitrage Trader Talks GameStop, Market Microstructure, Regulation
10 Most Heavily-Shorted Stocks On The Russell 3000
Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Reddit Short SqueezePenny Stocks Commodities Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com