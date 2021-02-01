GameStop, AMC, Silver Stocks Continue Rally Pre-Market

Several stocks that are targets of social media users-led short squeeze are continuing to rally in the pre-market session on Monday.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares traded 7.7% higher at $350 at press-time. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares traded 21.4% higher at $16.10.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares were up 4.4% at $4.76 at press time. BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) stock traded 6.4% higher at $14.45.

Silver is seeing high interest among some members of the r/WallStreetBets Reddit community that initially drove the short squeeze in GameStop stock.

iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) traded 10.9% higher at $27.7. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) traded 38.5% higher at $25.09. Silver futures for March are up 12% at $30.172 at press time.

Robinhood reduced the list of restricted securities on its platform 50 to eight over the weekend. However, clients would still only be able to buy one GameStop share each.

