GameStop, AMC Skyrocket Pre-Market As Robinhood Says It Will Restore Some Purchase

The shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in the pre-market session on Friday, as of press time.

GME shares traded 99% higher at $385.01, while AMC shares traded 57.4% higher at $13.58.

Among other stocks seeing short squeeze interest on the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets, Nokia Oyk (NYSE: NOK) traded 4.7% higher at $4.91 and BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) traded 19.45% higher at $17.50.

Robinhood said it would allow some buying of the stocks on Friday after sparking outrage over discontinuing purchases of GME, AMC, and high stocks seeing social media interest.

According to the New York Times, the trading platform provider has raised $1 billion from existing investors and tapped a line of up to $600 from a group of banks to be able to restore the purchase of the impacted stocks on its platform.

Webull CEO on Thursday told Benzinga that the trading platform had resumed buying and selling of all stocks on its platform.

