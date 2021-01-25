Market Overview

Gaining Ground After A Tough Couple Of Weeks
Ross Cameron - Warrior Trading  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
January 25, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
After a tumultuous start to the year, things have finally started to turn around in my day trading accounts. While it’s a low bar, the third week of January has been my strongest stretch so far this year with close to $70,000 in gross profit.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing, the week started with a few roller coaster trades in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS). I first traded ACRS as it was climbing in Monday's premarket session for about $10,000, but then took a roughly -$15,000 loss as it dropped on the open. I was able to tag back up with ACRS and a few other runners to dig my way out from that loss, but it was a tough note to start the week out on.

I didn’t take any trades on Tuesday, but that action in ACRS was still fresh in my mind when I came to the market on Wednesday. I made a concerted effort to avoid any risky setups and just aim for hitting my daily $10,000 benchmark. That caution paid off thanks to some premarket trades in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN), one of the leading gap stocks that morning. While I did briefly dip into ACRS, I ended Wednesday early after seeing most of the momentum stocks I was tracking at the time completely collapse.

Thursday was when the market really started supporting a bit more momentum, particularly in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), which I traded in a gap and go setup through its breakout from the $7.00 level to above $9.00. Those trades in BBIG represent almost half of my total profits for the week, and they also happened on a day I was able to avoid any big draw downs.

I wrapped up Friday with a handful of okay trades in OLBN and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) and, while not a stellar close to the week, I’m happy that it was a relatively calm one for my trading accounts and that I was able to string together a few green days to make up for the massive losses I started out the year with.

Despite it being a solid week that ended up approaching my weekly goal, I’m still in the red on the month by more than -$90,000. While it’s not impossible that I find enough momentum in the market to make up that deficit, I’m going to try and keep my P&L concerns on the back burner and instead focus on just making my daily goal and keeping this green streak alive.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

