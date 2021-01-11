Zomedica's Stock Spikes 90% And 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Could Be The Reason

A penny stock popped Monday and “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin could be the reason.

What Happened: A video on YouTube shows Baskin discussing Zomedica Corp (NYSE: ZOM) and the company’s upcoming Truforma point of care diagnostic product to all the “cool cats and kittens” watching.

“They help our veterinarians and our furry friends,” said Baskin in the video, referring to Zomedica.

The video looks like it's cropped from a cell phone video and features the same clothes for Baskin as in her recent videos on Cameo.

It appears someone paid $299 through Cameo to have the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) star discuss the penny stock.

Related Link: Facebook Is Launching Its Own Version Of Cameo, OnlyFans

Why It’s Important: Zomedica hired a new CEO in early January and said it's nearing commercialization of Truforma.

“They have a product called Truforma that’s coming out in March of 2021 and they think it’s going to be a really big seller,” Baskin said.

She's invested in finding out more about the company but didn't say she owns shares or is a spokesperson for the company.

"Tiger King" is the third most-viewed original series on Netflix with over 64 million households watching.

ZOM Price Action: Shares of Zomedica are up 84% to 89 cents at publication time, hitting new 52-week highs Monday.