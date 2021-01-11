10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Credit Suisse boosted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $400 to $800. Tesla shares fell 1.4% to $867.60 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) price target from $49 to $57. Exxon Mobil shares fell 1.2% to $44.92 in pre-market trading.
- Baird raised the price target on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from $23 to $53. Spirit AeroSystems shares fell 4% to $38.42 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) from $2 to $5. Xenetic Biosciences shares rose 4.1% to $2.52 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) price target from $120 to $175. Zillow shares rose 0.3% to $150.47 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target for Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) from $39 to $55. Liberty Sirius XM shares fell 5.2% to close at $42.19 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs raised Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) price target from $190 to $210. Globant shares rose 5.6% to close at $230.00 on Friday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) from $51 to $56. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares fell 1.5% to $51.80 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $1250 to $1300. Shopify shares fell 1.3% to $1,173.20 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $278 to $242. salesforce.com shares fell 1.5% to $218.61 in pre-market trading.
