Cramer Weighs In On Deere & Company, Alibaba And More In Latest 'Lightning Round'

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2021 8:41am   Comments
On CNBC's latest "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would take a little off the table in GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG).

Cramer thinks Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is going higher, but he advised a viewer to take some of his cost basis out. He also thinks Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) is going higher.

Cramer has no desire to own Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE: AIV), and said he is so fed up with all the real estate investment trusts that he is taking a giant pass.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

 

