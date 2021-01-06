Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Apple, GE, Boeing, FuboTV Or Ideanomics?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of Apple, GE, Boeing, FuboTV and Ideanomics are moving.

Apple Stock News

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after Canaccord Genuity Maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target from $145 to $150 per share.

GE Stock News

GE (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher amid market strength as stocks rebound from Monday's weakness. Better-than-expected US manufacturing data helped lift sentiment for the session, while investors also monitored Georgia's Senate runoff election.

Boeing Stock News

Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher as markets rebounded from Monday’s weakness. The stock dipped on Monday following an analyst downgrade.

FuboTV Stock News

FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares traded higher Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter preliminary sales and subscriber results both above analyst estimates.

Ideanomics Stock News

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares are trading higher after the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Utah-based wireless charging provider WAVE.