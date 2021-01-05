Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • Needham boosted the price target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) from $365 to $395. Teledyne Technologies shares fell 0.4% to $360.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $385 to $340. Tesla shares rose 0.2% to $731.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised price target for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $106 to $120. Apple shares fell 0.5% to $128.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $35 to $100. Micron shares rose 3.7% to $76.81 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $310 to $345. Autodesk shares rose 0.1% to $297.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) from $127 to $232. Enphase Energy shares rose 2.9% to $177.30 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) from $9.5 to $4. Calithera Biosciences shares fell 0.7% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) price target from $98 to $108. Cree shares fell 0.9% to $106.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) price target from $235 to $300. Docusign shares rose 2.5% to $228.00 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) from $265 to $290. Synopsys shares fell 1.8% to close at $254.70 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

