Global Markets Kick Off New Year On A Positive Note

Major indices worldwide rose in the first trading session of 2021 on Monday, as the countries look towards economic recovery. The U.S. is considering half Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine doses for some people in a move to ramp up supply.

The Dow futures are up by 0.41%, and the S&P 500 futures are trading higher by 0.43% on the last check Monday. WTI crude futures are higher by 2.54% to $49.75, and gold futures have gained 1.8% to advance at $1,930.70. Ten-year Treasury yield is higher by 2.8 basis points to 0.94%, and the VIX futures are down by 1.16% to 23.40.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.68% as Tokyo readies for a state of emergency to contain local COVID-19 infections. The nation's December manufacturing PMI expanded to 50 versus a consensus of 49.7.

China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.86% on Monday, driven by gains in consumer, materials, and technology shares. Its December manufacturing PMI fell to 53, missing the consensus of 54.8. China has also threatened to retaliate against NYSE's move to delist the country's telecom carriers.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.98%, led by technology and industrial stocks. Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) shares gained 6.2% in Hong Kong.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rallied 1.47% as mining stocks shined, driven by 11.7% year-over-year growth in commodity prices. The continent's manufacturing PMI dipped slightly to 55.7. Australian Industry Group's manufacturing index is due later today.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading higher 0.68% after its December manufacturing PMI improved slightly to 56.4. Trade balance data is due later today.

South Korea's KOSPI soared 2.47% for a record performance in more than six months as exports expanded at their fastest pace in 26 months in December.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 is trading higher by 0.22% at press time on optimism from Brexit trade deal and vaccine rollout. Manufacturing PMI and investor confidence data is due later today.

London's FTSE 100 has gained 1.97% at publication time on Monday, driven by strong up moves in consumer, industrial, and travel stocks. The U.K.'s Monday economic calendar is busy with consumer credit, manufacturing PMI, and mortgage approvals data due.

Germany's DAX is trading higher by 0.50% on the last check Monday as investors anticipate December's manufacturing PMI data. Technology, healthcare, and industrial stocks are trading higher.

France's CAC 40 has advanced 1.01%. The nation's manufacturing PMI and car registration data are due today.

Spain's IBEX 35 is up 0.44%. December manufacturing activity expanded to 51.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are down 0.42% to 89.49. The dollar has weakened 1.20% against the Euro, 0.12% against the Sterling Pound, 0.42% against the Japanese Yen, and 1.12% against the Chinese Yuan.

