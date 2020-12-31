Market Overview

Watch PreMarket Prep's Best Moments Of 2020
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2020 2:22pm   Comments
It's been an unimaginably strange year across the board. 

At PreMarket Prep, we decided to look back at some of our best moments of the year. From a once-in-a-lifetime prediction on XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) by our CEO, to the first mention of the SPAC that would become Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), hosts Joel Elconin, Dennis Dick, together with our guests, made some amazing (and some not-so-amazing) calls this year. 

Watch the video below. And thank you to all of our guests, listeners, and anyone who engaged with us in our chats or on social media in 2020!

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on SpotifyiTunesGoogle PlaySoundcloudStitcher and Tunein.

