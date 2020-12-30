Why Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's Stock Today

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OSMT) is currently down 18.53% to a price of $4.36. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.40 million, about 326.6% of its recent 30-day volume average of 428.23 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company announced it received a complete response letter from the FDA stating the company did not provide adequate justification for statistical analysis in a co-primary endpoint for Arbaclofen.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $5.78 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $9.67 and fallen to a low of $2.81.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.